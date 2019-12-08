Services
Katherine Black Potter Obituary
Katherine Black Potter

KATHERINE BLACK POTTER, age 96, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Elva D. Potter.

Mother of Carol Potter Matherly(Dana) and the late Kathy D. Potter.

Daughter of the late Vernon Black and Myrtle May Curry Black.

Sister of the late Harold Black and Bobbie Waddill.

Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Trevor R. Matherly, Kathy M. Ladner, David L. Matherly, and 4 great grandchildren, Haley N. Ladner, Hayden H. Ladner, Katie(Kai) Matherly, Dax Matherly.

A native of Breckenridge, Tx, a former resident of Witchita Falls, San Angelo, Tx., and Slidell, La. She was a retired Budget Analyst for the U. S. Air Force at Sheppard Air Force base.

She grew up and remained faithful all of her life to the Methodist Church, in Witchita Falls, San Angelo and Slidell. She loved Sunday School and greatly admired her teachers. She loved music and was devoted to the symphony and was eager to attend in San Angelo.

She was a Contract Bridge Life Master.

Private services were held.

Donations to the Salvation Army,preferred, in lieu of flowers.

Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Dec. 8, 2019
