Katherine "Kay" Francis Bowen
San Angelo - Katherine "Kay" Francis Bowen passed away on September 29, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. Katherine was born on June 17, 1935 in New York City. She came as a small child to San Antonio, Texas when her father was stationed at Fort Sam Houston. Kay graduated from Edison High School in San Antonio.
On May 3, 1961, Kay married William "Bill" Bowen in San Antonio in her parent's home. They had two children, Susan and John. As an Air Force family, they lived at various bases throughout the United States, including Maine, Florida and Mississippi, and then overseas, in Teheran, Iran. Kay was involved in the Officer's Wives Club wherever they were stationed. When Bill retired at Goodfellow AFB, the family made the decision to stay in San Angelo.
Kay worked retail in San Angelo for many years including the downtown Dillard's and Corrigan's Jewelers at Sunset Mail. She was the opening Manager for The Avenue at the Mall. She won many awards for sales work
Kay loved being with her family and friends but also enjoyed meeting new people. She traveled often with friends and with her daughter Susan. Kay made friends wherever she went. People felt happy when they were with Kay. She also enjoyed books, jewelry and butterflies. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kay is survived by her husband Bill, her daughter Susan Bowen and her lifelong friend Patricia Seitz and her family. Kay is preceded in death by her son John Thomas Bowen, her sister Mary Moreland, her parents, Frank and Pauline "Polly" Evans of San Antonio and her dear friend Mary Lou Shearer.
There will no services at this time. Arrangements are by Johnson's Funeral Home. The family thanks St. Gabriel's Hospice for their assistance to Kay so she could stay home until she passed.
