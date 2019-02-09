|
|
Katherine Lea Sharp Morris
Sonora, TX
Katherine Lea Sharp Morris, 63, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2019 at her home in Dickenson, Texas. Katherine was born on April 20, 1955 in Sonora, Texas to Peggy and Jack Sharp. Kathy, as she was mostly known, worked at several hospitals in the Houston area, the last one being Clear Lake Medical Center, for 22 years as an outpatient EKG technician. She was also a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She did love working with the horses. Kathy and Ronald were chief chefs at the Houston Rodeo cook-off every year also. Preceding Kathy in death were her husband Ronald A. Morris and father Jack H. Sharp. Survivors include her mother Peggy Sharp, brother and wife Mickey Sharp and Storie; nephew Garrett Sharp, and niece Dawsyn Sharp. Kathy will be terribly missed. Internment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 9, 2019