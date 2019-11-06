|
|
Katherine Lucille Riley
Georgetown - Katherine Lucille Riley passed away November 2, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. She was born on May 25, 1922 in Lohn, Texas to Walter and Winnie Browning.
Lucy, as she was fondly called, was married to Jinkey Riley on May 17, 1940. They had two children, Charlotte Margo, Riley and Jinx Riley. Charlotte currently lives in Georgetown Texas, where Lucy lived for the last 13 years.
Lucille was a loving mother and wife who was known for her southern cooking, baking and love of fine clothing and jewelry.
Lucille is survived by daughter Charlotte Riley, granddaughter Kelley Baker, grandson Danny Riley and two great-great grandsons along nieces and nephews.
Lucille grew up in Stacy, Texas, the third oldest of six children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jinx Riley, sister Dorothy Raybon, brother Douglas Browning and grandson Jeremy Riley.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that all who want to honor Lucille's life make contributions to the . Burial of ashes will be at a later date in Stacy, Texas at Stacy Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019