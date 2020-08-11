1/1
Kathie Menges Boulware
1955 - 2020
Kathie Menges Boulware

San Angelo - Kathie Menges Boulware, 64, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM and the family will gather from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 , at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Danny Menges, her oldest brother, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Boulware was born December 28, 1955, in Santa Anna. Kathie has been a resident of San Angelo since 1996 moving from Snyder. She worked for Jones, Hay, Marschall and McKinney since 1997 as a bookkeeper. She loved gardening, caring for her flowers. Kathie always loved being with her family. She loved being called "Memo" by her grandchildren.

Survivors include her only son, Jayme Boulware and wife Mollie of San Angelo; two granddaughters, Kaylea Boulware and Robin Boulware; her Mom, Betty Jean Menges-Stroud; two brothers, Danny Murrel Menges and John Eric Menges. Kathie was preceded in death by her father, Edward Murrel Menges; a brother, Karl William Menges.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
