Kathleen Goss
San Angelo, TX
Our dear sweet, wonderful Mother, Rosa Kathleen Hill Goss, passed away Saturday evening March 2nd, 2019 while surrounded by her three children, when Jesus called her home.
Kathleen was born in Brownwood, Texas November 27, 1928 to Vilena and Richard Hill. She married George P. Goss, December 25 of 1952 and had three children Randall Goss, of Dallas, Scarlett Lewis and Kathy Johnston of Austin. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister, a niece and several nephews. Her husband of 42 years, George P. Goss passed November 22, 1994.
After raising her children, Kathleen started a career at Angelo State University as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Liberal and Fine Arts. Kathleen went on to partner in a business with her daughter Scarlett, and was the CEO of Cactus Copy Systems, Inc. for 30 years. Kathleen received many awards on a national level for outstanding dealership sales and customer service performance for Canon, USA.
When her family was young, Kathleen was Home Room Mom many times for all three of her children at Travis Elementary, Sunday school teacher at Johnson Street Church of Christ and stayed busy sewing beautiful clothing and cooking meals for her family. Later she was active in the Leading Ladies of CNB, The San Angelo Symphony, and was a member of Johnson Street Church of Christ. She was always an avid Gardner and kept flowers blooming in her beautiful cutting gardens year round.
In April of 2014 Kathleen moved to Austin, Texas to be closer to her family. She enjoyed living at the Plaza of Querencia. She made friends while playing Bingo and participating in the NFL pool, which she was pleased to win a few times. Many of the caregivers there grew to love "Mrs. Goss" and became extended family to us.
Kathleen is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, two nephews and a niece who loved her very much.
The services will be held on Thursday March 7th at 2pm and Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson Ave, San Angelo, TX 76904. Her burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens 4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, TX 76905. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 5, 2019