Kathleen Guthals
San Angelo, TX
Our sweet mother, DeeDee and friend, Kathleen Guthals, age 95, passed away on February 20, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She will be missed by all who knew her. Kathleen was born on June 14, 1923 in Plainview, Texas to Lyle D. and Bessie Scott. She married Laurance Guthals D.C. on August 25, 1946. They made their home and raised their family in San Angelo, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Mike) McAlpine and John Guthals, her grandchildren, Melissa (Doug) Terrell, Christopher Guthals and Sarah Guthals, great grandchildren, Will, Lily and Wesley Terrell, special in-laws, Connie and Jerre Guthals, and many special nieces and nephews. She is also leaving behind her sister-in-law, best friend and crafting partner, Janelle Schlaudt. Also, a special group of ladies known as the "Knit and Stitch and Gritch" Group is left behind. They include Betty Minor and Sharon Utbantke, as well as Barbara Goforth and Sue Hale who were patiently waiting in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurance, a stillborn daughter, Suzanne, a son, Larry Guthals, and two grandsons, Benjamin and Greg Guthals. Also going before her were two brothers, Lee Scott and LeRoy Scott.
Services are being handled by Harper Funeral Home. They include a Rosary Service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel at Holy Angels Catholic Church. A funeral mass and inurnment will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Charles Greenwell officiating.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at Senior Care at Meadowcreek and the nurses and Dr. Robert Prieto at Kindred Hospice.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019