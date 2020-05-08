|
|
Kathy Janette Robinson
Born July 30, 1960 in Levelland, Texas; died May 1, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas at 59 years of age. Kathy graduated from Odessa Permian High School in 1978. She attended Angelo State University. She also lived in Midland, Texas and Fairbanks, Alaska.
Kathy loved her family, friends and work family. She especially liked helping people in need - even strangers. She never met a stranger and would start a conversation with anyone. She loved socializing, traveling, working on her parents' ranch, grandparents' farm, yard work, woodworking, and helping her Dad with any kind of project. She was like his right hand. She was always there for her family and took special care of her Mother.
In 2014, Kathy was diagnosed with carcinoid cancer (neuroendocrine tumors) in her liver. San Angelo doctors and MD Anderson doctors told her to go home and call hospice, but she was a fighter. Her mother persevered and found Dr. Robert Ramirez at Oschner Medical Center in Kenner, Louisiana who referred her to Indiana University Health Transplant Hospital in Indianapolis. In 2015 Kathy was accepted as a multivisceral transplant candidate. Kathy and her mother relocated to Indianapolis and lived in the Candlewood Suites near the hospital. On January 31, 2016, Kathy got the call that suitable organs were found. She received liver, pancreas, stomach and small piece of intestine. There were a lot of ups and downs, but thanks to Doctor Richard S. Mangus and his team, she survived and thrived. Her dad and sister made several trips to be with them. After nearly a year in Indianapolis, Kathy and Areta returned to San Angelo. Due to media coverage, Kathy became well known in the San Angelo area.
In 2019 the tumors returned and Kathy was currently traveling to Houston for a series of Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), a targeted therapy used to treat neuroendocrine tumors. After her third treatment, Kathy became very ill and was admitted to Shannon Hospital in San Angelo. Arrangements were being made by Doctor Mangus' team to send a plane to take her to Indiana University Hospital for treatment, but her condition worsened and there was concern she wouldn't survive the trip.
As her maternal grandparents and aunt before her, she donated her body to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Lubbock and requested no funeral or memorial service. She felt it would be too hard on her family and friends.
Kathy was very lucky to love her job. She worked at American Classifieds (formerly Thrifty Nickel) for 27 years and was very fond of her long-time customers. Years earlier she worked at McCoy's and Mustang Chevrolet.
Kathy was preceded in death by: beloved grandparents Tomilee Reed Brown and James Brown, Anna and Zearl G. Robinson, step-grandmother Jo Ann Robinson and aunt Barbara Brown Diller.
Kathy is survived by parents Areta Brown Robinson and Alvis G. Robinson, sister and brother-in-law Terri and Ray Crudup, Aunt and Uncle Jo Ann and John Belveal, Uncle Duane Diller, extended family Casey, Jason, Faith and Noah Crudup, special friends Linda and Russell Smith, American Classifieds close friends Cheri Jackson and Norma Brawner, aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved lap cat, Mojo. Kathy was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. We will miss her terribly and will be lost without her.
We will be forever grateful to Dr. Mangus, the transplant team and the organ donor family for giving us over four more years with Kathy.
If desired, you may consider donations in her memory to Indiana University (IU) Health Foundation Fund #4023, Chicago, IL 60677-5589. Donations will benefit the transplant unit where they saved her life. Special remembrances may be sent to The Robinson Family at 4602 Meadow Creek Tr., San Angelo, TX 76904.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 8 to May 10, 2020