|
|
Katrina Arscott
San Angelo - Katrina Cardenas Arscott, 43, passed away on April 24, 2019. Viewing and visitation will be at River City Baptist Church, 306 East 39th St., San Angelo, TX at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A service will held 7:00 p.m. at River City Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at River City Baptist Church with interment following in the Eldorado Cemetery in Eldorado, TX. Services are entrusted to the direction of Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North. Survivors include her parents Daniel and Pinkie Cardenas, and husband Gary Arscott. Other survivors include Dave Cardenas, Karla Cardenas and Krislynn Morua and grandmother Elida Cardenas
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 15, 2019