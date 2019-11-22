Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
San Angelo - On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Kay Howton Weathers, 79, our beloved Oma went to be with Jesus. She will be dearly missed. She was employed by Armstrong Backus & Co. for 25 years, retiring in 2005 to spend more time with her grandsons, who brought great joy to her life. She loved cooking, she was a voracious reader, and had a great sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by parents David A. Howton and Maxine Blaylock Howton, and sister Carolyn Deane.

She is survived by daughter Lisa Tindol and husband Rogan of Midland, TX; son, Dane Chowning and wife Debbie of San Angelo; grandsons, Logan Chowning of Natalia, TX, and William Rogan Tindol and wife Allie of Midland, TX; and one nephew Matt Baze of Corte Madera, CA.

Special thanks to Alice and Nichole with St. Gabriel's Hospice for all their tender loving care.

There will be no services per Oma's request.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
