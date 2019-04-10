Services
Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX 76802
(325) 646-9424
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX 76802
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX 76802
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Milam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Milam


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay Milam Obituary
Kay Milam

Blanket - Kay Milam, 83, of Blanket, TX, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

A visitation with family will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Heartland Funeral Home, 303 Early Blvd., Early, TX 76802 and the funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Heartland Funeral Chapel, 303 Early Blvd., Early, TX 76802 with interment following in the Blanket cemetery officiated by C A Milam.

Kay was born in Brownwood, TX on Thursday, January 30, 1936 to Walton "Walt" & Zera Milam. Kay graduated Early High School and attended college at Howard Payne University, Texas A&M University and TSTI. Kay married the love of his life, Barbara Dabney on July 30, 1960 in the Blanket Church of Christ. A union that brought them two wonderful sons and 58 happy years of togetherness. He was in the US Navy Reserve and worked in various management positions at GTE over a period of 25+ years, worked on the Telecom system at Texas Stadium in Arlington, and co-owned an Air Conditioning business with his son Steve until retirement. Kay was a member of the Blanket Church of Christ and served at the Lions Club in Blanket for a time. Kay's love for football, Texas A&M Aggies and the Dallas Cowboys is a legacy that he leaves behind. He was a huge fan of these teams but also a big fan of his sons, coaching them and others in youth/peewee football & baseball. He enjoyed discussing politics and promoting his views with those who dare to debate but reveled in family time with his wife, sons & grandkids.

Kay is survived by his beloved Barbara Milam; sons, Earl and wife Jackie Milam of Temple, TX and Steve and wife Melissa Milam of San Angelo, TX. Grandchildren, Ashley Milam and Clifford R. Wehunt of Alpharetta, GA, Jeremy Milam of Temple, TX and Zachery I. Milam of Genoa, IL; brothers, David and Glenda Milam, Billy Walt and Ann Milam, C A and Mary Tom Milam; sister, Sandy Sue and Jesse Flores; & many nieces, nephews and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Cooks Children's Hospital 801 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104, (682) 885-4105, https://cookchildrens.org/giving/donate/Pages/default.aspx
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now