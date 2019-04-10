|
|
Kay Milam
Blanket - Kay Milam, 83, of Blanket, TX, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A visitation with family will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Heartland Funeral Home, 303 Early Blvd., Early, TX 76802 and the funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Heartland Funeral Chapel, 303 Early Blvd., Early, TX 76802 with interment following in the Blanket cemetery officiated by C A Milam.
Kay was born in Brownwood, TX on Thursday, January 30, 1936 to Walton "Walt" & Zera Milam. Kay graduated Early High School and attended college at Howard Payne University, Texas A&M University and TSTI. Kay married the love of his life, Barbara Dabney on July 30, 1960 in the Blanket Church of Christ. A union that brought them two wonderful sons and 58 happy years of togetherness. He was in the US Navy Reserve and worked in various management positions at GTE over a period of 25+ years, worked on the Telecom system at Texas Stadium in Arlington, and co-owned an Air Conditioning business with his son Steve until retirement. Kay was a member of the Blanket Church of Christ and served at the Lions Club in Blanket for a time. Kay's love for football, Texas A&M Aggies and the Dallas Cowboys is a legacy that he leaves behind. He was a huge fan of these teams but also a big fan of his sons, coaching them and others in youth/peewee football & baseball. He enjoyed discussing politics and promoting his views with those who dare to debate but reveled in family time with his wife, sons & grandkids.
Kay is survived by his beloved Barbara Milam; sons, Earl and wife Jackie Milam of Temple, TX and Steve and wife Melissa Milam of San Angelo, TX. Grandchildren, Ashley Milam and Clifford R. Wehunt of Alpharetta, GA, Jeremy Milam of Temple, TX and Zachery I. Milam of Genoa, IL; brothers, David and Glenda Milam, Billy Walt and Ann Milam, C A and Mary Tom Milam; sister, Sandy Sue and Jesse Flores; & many nieces, nephews and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Cooks Children's Hospital 801 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104, (682) 885-4105, https://cookchildrens.org/giving/donate/Pages/default.aspx
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 10, 2019