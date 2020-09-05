1/1
Kay Springer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Springer

Brady - Kay Springer, 71, of Brady, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Brady, Texas. She was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Harold and Gwendolyn (Alexander) Hobbs on January 22, 1949. Kay married James Springer June 10, 1971, when Mr. Springer passed in 2015, they had been married for 44 years.

Kay loved riding horses, sewing, crocheting, and bible study. She had many horses, but her favorite was Bonnie, a three-time National Champ Paint Cutting Mare. Kay loved her family dearly especially the grandchildren.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband, James Springer, parents, Tootsie and Harold Hobbs, daughter-in-law, Melissa Springer, stepson David Springer, and grandson, William Springer.

Kay is survived by two sons, Brian Springer and wife Crystal of Brady, Chris Springer and wife Krissie, two stepsons Jim Springer and wife Linda, Mike Springer and wife Michelle, grandchildren, Samantha, Mikayla, Rilynn, and Raylee Springer, James and Colt Springer, Jimmy Springer Jr. and wife Kelsey Springer, Randy Springer and wife Jacqelyn, Elizabeth Howell, and Cheyenne and Kyle Springer, several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home in Bray with the Pastor Chris Nichols officiating.

Memorials may be given to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001, or online at psp.org/iwanttobehelp/waystogive.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.

Please view Ms. Springer's memorial at www.heritagefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved