Kay Springer
Brady - Kay Springer, 71, of Brady, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Brady, Texas. She was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Harold and Gwendolyn (Alexander) Hobbs on January 22, 1949. Kay married James Springer June 10, 1971, when Mr. Springer passed in 2015, they had been married for 44 years.
Kay loved riding horses, sewing, crocheting, and bible study. She had many horses, but her favorite was Bonnie, a three-time National Champ Paint Cutting Mare. Kay loved her family dearly especially the grandchildren.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, James Springer, parents, Tootsie and Harold Hobbs, daughter-in-law, Melissa Springer, stepson David Springer, and grandson, William Springer.
Kay is survived by two sons, Brian Springer and wife Crystal of Brady, Chris Springer and wife Krissie, two stepsons Jim Springer and wife Linda, Mike Springer and wife Michelle, grandchildren, Samantha, Mikayla, Rilynn, and Raylee Springer, James and Colt Springer, Jimmy Springer Jr. and wife Kelsey Springer, Randy Springer and wife Jacqelyn, Elizabeth Howell, and Cheyenne and Kyle Springer, several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home in Bray with the Pastor Chris Nichols officiating.
Memorials may be given to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001, or online at psp.org/iwanttobehelp/waystogive
.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.
Please view Ms. Springer's memorial at www.heritagefuneralhomes.com