Kay Wiley Cape
Ballinger - Marilyn Kay (Wiley) Cape, 67, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Friday evening April 19, 2019, at Shannon Medical Center.She was born on November 3, 1951, to David Troy and Lela Estelle (Barmore) Wiley in Ballinger and graduated from Ballinger High School. She married Dennis Cape on August 13, 1970, in Ballinger. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Ballinger, serving as church secretary for many years She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and the greatest Nanny ever! Kay is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Delbert Wiley. She is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Dennis; her daughters, Jennifer Parsont of El Paso, Melody Gallant and husband, Lance of Ballinger and Lela Taubert and husband, Willis of Abernathy; 10 grandchildren, Jacob, Kaylee, Logan Troy, Tailor (Brett), Jaleigh, Mary, Carly, Elyse, Brystal, and Dryden; 2 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Esme; a sister, Carolyn Urbantke and husband, Lloyd of Wall; brothers Gary Wiley and wife, Dortha of Early, Milford Wiley and Wife, Jerrie of Ballinger, and Kenneth Wiley and wife, Janet of San Angelo; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Wiley of Dallas. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lange Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger with Bobby Broyles and Nathan Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery.Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com. The family request any donations be made to First Baptist Church of Ballinger, Family Life Center.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 22, 2019