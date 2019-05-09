Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Rowena, TX
View Map
Miles - Kelly Mack Carroll, 52, of Miles, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.

He was born September 20, 1966 to Charles and Wanda (Alley) Carroll in Lubbock. After high school, he began a lifelong career as a tile setter. Kelly married Lisa Franke on June 5, 1993 in Rowena and they shared twenty-five years together.

Kelly is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randy Carroll.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa of Miles; his children, Kaleb, Colton, and Sydney all of Miles; a brother, Stacy Carroll and wife, Laura of San Angelo; nieces and nephews, Alicia and Chase Carroll and Christa and Caylah Carroll.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:30 pm on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla officiating. Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 9, 2019
