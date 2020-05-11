|
|
Kenneth Brandon Curry Jr.
San Angelo - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Kenny Curry of San Angelo, Texas on May 2, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born in Big Spring, Texas, July 29, 1952 to Patsy and Kenneth Curry, he graduated from Big Spring High School in 1970. He went on to attend Howard College where he helped to start the Rodeo Club.
He married Diana Guynes, the love of his life in 1976. They raised two wonderful children, Jack and Valencia. He worked for Enterprise Pipeline for 35 years as an electrical technician. He also enjoyed many hobbies including carpentry, fishing, and taking care of all of his animals to include dogs, cats, many deer "the girls" and all of the birds he could feed. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Dallas Cowboys, and any Nascar race around. He loved to travel with his family, enjoying many outdoor adventures.
He had a strong faith in his belief of Jehovah god and the promise that we will meet again.
He is survived by his loving mother, Patsy Curry of San Angelo, TX; sister, Connye Ward of Odessa, TX; brother, Prentice Curry of Los Angeles, CA; devoted wife, Diana and his two loving children, Jack Curry of Round Rock, TX and Valencia Garrett of Birmingham, AL.
He is also survived by his four grandsons that he loved more than anything, Baylor (11) and Hudson (5) Garrett and Capp (10) and Coy (5) Curry.
He was loved dearly by family and friends and will truly be missed.
A memorial service will follow at a later date due to COVID-19.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 11 to May 17, 2020