Kenneth Carl Fincher
Water Valley - Kenneth Carl Fincher went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born March 16, 1942, in house on Union Hill in Bell County, Texas to Orb Leslie and Artie Mae (West) Fincher. He was the third of six children. He graduated from Sterling City High School and proudly served in the U. S. Army having been stationed in Germany. He was employed by Tom Green County and later by Wagner-Brown of Midland. All of his adult life he farmed and ranched near Water Valley in Coke County. In 1980 he met and married Susan Anderson of Aspermont. They were blessed with two sons, William and Riley. He modeled a strong work ethic to his sons and other family members. Kenneth was involved in 4-H and FFA as a youth. Later he served as the Secretary for the National Rambouillet Sheep Breeders Association and led his family in showing Rambouillet sheep at stock shows around the country. Kenneth and Susan recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary hosted by their children and Harris Avenue Baptist Church where they have been active in the music program. Kenneth was a man of few words, but he had a dry witty sense of humor. He was known as "Cow Pa" to his grandsons because he raised cows. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister in law, Clinton, W. G. (Dub and his wife Eva) and Wayne Fincher. He is survived by his wife Susan, sons William Ross (fiancée Jessica and her daughter Makenzie), of Water Valley, Riley West (wife Rebecca) and two grandsons, Gavin West and Easton Wayne Fincher of Hondo. He is also survived by two sisters, Glenda Willis (Greer) of Water Valley, and Merle Kelso (Larry) of Bronte, and Wayne's wife Sheri Fincher of Belton, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends that he loved like family. Pallbearers will be William Fincher, Riley Fincher, Gavin Fincher, Easton Fincher, Scott Fincher, Corby Kelso, Chad Lehrmann, and Timothy Raines. Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Davis, J. C. Schovajsa, Wade Demere, Craig Demere, David Counts, Shorty Radde, Jerry Brewer, George Neill, and Ernie Martinez. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Shannon Hospital for their vigilant care of Kenneth during these last several weeks. We also thank the many prayer warriors who prayed for him faithfully. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to a worthy charitable cause such as the Water Valley Volunteer Fire Department, House of Faith, Harris Avenue Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice
. Visitation will be Tuesday, 6:00-8:00 PM, December 1st, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. Services will be Wednesday, 2:00 PM, December 2nd, 2020 at Harris Avenue Baptist Church in San Angelo. Services will be livestreamed on Harris Avenue Baptist Church's Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/HarrisAveBaptistChurch/
. Burial will follow the service at the Water Valley Cemetery.