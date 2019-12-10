Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Kenneth Dale Flanary


1939 - 2019
Kenneth Dale Flanary Obituary
Kenneth Dale Flanary

San Angelo - Kenneth Dale Flanary was born on August 7, 1939 in San Angelo, Texas. He passed away peacefully in his home on December 8, 2019. Ken served in the Navy from 1956-1963 on the USS Midway CVA 41. He then made his home in San Angelo where he became the owner of Ken's Plumbing Company for the past 45 years. He met the love of his life, Sherry, and married her on August 25, 1995. Ken was a loving husband, father, and friend of many. He always knew how to make you laugh and had a heart full of love all of the way until his very last day. He was dedicated to making sure everyone close to him was taken care of. He will be missed by so many. We know he will no longer be hurting and will now watch over all of us.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Roy Flanary; his mother, Clemmie Flanary; and brothers: JC Flanary, Lonnie Flanary, Norman Flanary, and William Flanary.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Minzenmayer Flanary; his children: Gary Flanary (Trish), Tammy Flanary (Cody), Kelly Haggart (Kevin), Stacy Stagman (Mark), and Thomas Wilson (Laura); eight grandsons; sister, Doris Mills; and brothers, Jody Flanary (Ethel), and Randy Flanary (Lona).

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, December 11 at Harper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 PM on Thursday, December 12 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, San Angelo, Texas.

The family would like to thank all of the amazing care and love provided by all of the staff at the Hospice of San Angelo.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
