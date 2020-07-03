Kenneth Dale Fleming



Kenneth Dale Fleming, 65, of Kingsville, TX went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29th, 2020. Ken was born March 31, 1955 in Oxnard, California and attended grade school through 3rd grade in Anchorage, Alaska before completing high school in San Angelo, TX. At Central High School Ken studied the automotive trades and after graduation in 1973 went to work as an auto mechanic for Mr. L.R. Bowie Sr. in San Angelo. While continuing to work as a mechanic part-time, Ken also became a Deputy Sheriff for Tom Green County. Longing to be by the water, Ken eventually was able to move to Baytown and then onto Galveston where he continued to work as a mechanic for GM for several years. Here Ken was able to pursue his love for fishing, even landing a nice sized shark in the Galveston Bay area, either on purpose or by accident - he never would say. Additionally, while living in San Angelo Ken also tried his skill at Polo and loved being around horses and enjoyed the sport on weekends.



Ken was preceded in death by his father, Ken Fleming Sr., and his son Eric Fleming, who learned some great mechanic skills from his Dad. Ken is survived by his loving wife Melissa who resides in Kingsville; mother, Catherine Hudak (Fleming) San Angelo; sister Kathleen Houston of Kingsville, sister Kim Edwards (Scott) of McKinney and brother Keith Fleming (Cheryl) of San Angelo; daughters Stacia Gibbs (George) and Kelsey Jetton (Justin); grandsons Chase Fleming, Hudson Jetton, Austin Gibbs and granddaughters Shay, Erica, Ashlyn, Addison, and Ava and a great grandson Liam; nieces Becky, Katlyn, Makayla, Mileah, Karen, Mandy, Lydia, Katie, Hilary; nephews John, Justin, Zachery, Joshua, Jacoby, Danny, JoJo, and Leo; and many extended family members. Ken enjoyed spending time with all his family whom he loved so very much.



An initial memorial service was held at 7:00 PM at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home in Kingsville on Friday July 3rd, followed by a 2nd memorial service at Celebration Church in San Angelo on Wednesday July 8th at 10:30 AM. Ken regularly volunteered at the local food bank and was a highly active member of Firm Foundation Church in Kingsville where he shared the Lord with everyone he met and where he was loved dearly by all the fellow parishioners and family.









