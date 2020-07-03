1/1
Kenneth Dale Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Dale Fleming

Kenneth Dale Fleming, 65, of Kingsville, TX went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29th, 2020. Ken was born March 31, 1955 in Oxnard, California and attended grade school through 3rd grade in Anchorage, Alaska before completing high school in San Angelo, TX. At Central High School Ken studied the automotive trades and after graduation in 1973 went to work as an auto mechanic for Mr. L.R. Bowie Sr. in San Angelo. While continuing to work as a mechanic part-time, Ken also became a Deputy Sheriff for Tom Green County. Longing to be by the water, Ken eventually was able to move to Baytown and then onto Galveston where he continued to work as a mechanic for GM for several years. Here Ken was able to pursue his love for fishing, even landing a nice sized shark in the Galveston Bay area, either on purpose or by accident - he never would say. Additionally, while living in San Angelo Ken also tried his skill at Polo and loved being around horses and enjoyed the sport on weekends.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Ken Fleming Sr., and his son Eric Fleming, who learned some great mechanic skills from his Dad. Ken is survived by his loving wife Melissa who resides in Kingsville; mother, Catherine Hudak (Fleming) San Angelo; sister Kathleen Houston of Kingsville, sister Kim Edwards (Scott) of McKinney and brother Keith Fleming (Cheryl) of San Angelo; daughters Stacia Gibbs (George) and Kelsey Jetton (Justin); grandsons Chase Fleming, Hudson Jetton, Austin Gibbs and granddaughters Shay, Erica, Ashlyn, Addison, and Ava and a great grandson Liam; nieces Becky, Katlyn, Makayla, Mileah, Karen, Mandy, Lydia, Katie, Hilary; nephews John, Justin, Zachery, Joshua, Jacoby, Danny, JoJo, and Leo; and many extended family members. Ken enjoyed spending time with all his family whom he loved so very much.

An initial memorial service was held at 7:00 PM at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home in Kingsville on Friday July 3rd, followed by a 2nd memorial service at Celebration Church in San Angelo on Wednesday July 8th at 10:30 AM. Ken regularly volunteered at the local food bank and was a highly active member of Firm Foundation Church in Kingsville where he shared the Lord with everyone he met and where he was loved dearly by all the fellow parishioners and family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home
230 E Ella Ave
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-2413
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved