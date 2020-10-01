Kenneth L. Phillips



Kenneth L. Phillips, 79, was called home on September 24th, 2020 in Des Moines, Washington after a long battle from Alzheimer's. He lived with his son, Michael and family for the last 8 years. We were all blessed to be at his side when he took his last breath on Earth and gained his freedom in Heaven.



He was born to Charlie Wayne and Edith Estelle Phillips on September 7th, 1941 in Bangs, Texas. He lived the majority of his young life in that area with his two older siblings, Wayne and Fayne (twins). He loved to play sports and was especially gifted at basketball. In 1957, he lettered in basketball at Centennial High School. He and his family moved to San Angelo where he continued his love of sports at San Angelo High School (Lake View High School). His senior year, he was President of Letterman's Club and Basketball All-Tourney at Winters and Big Lake. He graduated with the Class of 1960.



In 1962, he married Creta Carol Woodward. They lived in San Angelo and Georgetown, Texas, but made San Angelo their home and where raised their children.



Kenneth was drafted by The United States Army in 1966 and sent to Vietnam. He served from 1966 to 1969 and was awarded a "Certificate of Achievement" in recognition of outstanding service in the 3rd Brigade, Hell on Wheels. The award read, his "Dedication to duty was an inspiration to those who served under him. Discharging his duties in an expert and professional manner, he enabled his unit to reach and maintain a high state of readiness. His performance of duty reflects greatly on himself, his unit and the United States Army." As it turns out, this was an accurate reflection of how he lived his life…with honor, integrity, and a willingness to serve others.



He made a career in Interior Design. He had a gift for creating a beautiful environment for many individuals, business owners and family members. He wasn't afraid of getting his hands dirty; he did his share of building and constructing as well. He was (and continues to be) well respected by those he worked for and with.



He was a great father, friend and person. He had no enemies. He was always happy and caring. He would claim to be just fine even if he wasn't. He was selfless and put everything and everyone before himself. He loved to camp, fish, play his guitar and play basketball with us.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Edith Phillips, as well as his brother Wayne Phillips. He is survived by his sister, Fayne (Bobby) Weathers of Hallettsville, Tx; daughter, Traci Phillips of San Angelo; son, Michael 'Mike' Phillips of Des Moines, Wa (wife/Jenny Clemmer; son Isaac and daughter December; granddaughter, Leti and grandson, Alex); grandson, Cameron Buccieri of Indiana; granddaughter, Thyme Phillips of San Angelo; grandson, Cole Phillips of Des Moines, Wa; numerous In-Laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



We want to give a huge thank you and show appreciation to Jenny. Out of love for him, she quit her job to stay home to be his primary caregiver for the last year of his life.



Cremation is being arranged through Cascade Memorial in Federal Way, Wa. We are planning to have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.









