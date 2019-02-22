|
|
Kenneth Ray Hemphill
San Angelo, TX
Kenneth Ray Hemphill, 85, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in San Angelo. Kenneth was born July 25, 1933 in Doole, Texas to Carey W. Hemphill and Christine Schooley Hemphill. Kenneth had two younger brothers, Carroll and Jerell Hemphill. Kenneth married Shirley Joyce Henderson on June 2, 1953 in Brady, Texas, which in Kenneth's own words was "The best thing I ever did." They had two sons: Lyndon Ray Hemphill and Stanley Dwain Hemphill. Kenneth served his country honorably in the United States Army for 16 months during the Korean War as a Sergeant in the Combat Engineers. Kenneth finished high school in Lohn, Texas in 1951. He then received an Applied Arts degree from San Angelo College in January of 1958. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree from Abilene Christian College in May of 1959. Later he would receive a master's degree from Abilene Christian College in August of 1968. His wife Shirley played a huge roll in his education. Kenneth taught school during the 1960-1961 school year in Barnhart, Texas. He then taught Math at Lakeview High School from 1961-1987. He loved teaching Algebra I and Algebra II and at times he would teach Business Law, Income Tax, Typing I and Typing II, and American History. Kenneth hated to see Friday come and was happy to see Monday roll around. Kenneth was very organized in everything he did. His lesson plans were for the year and not for the next week or two weeks. In the 1960's and 1970's Kenneth and his family would get up very early on Sunday morning and drive to Barnhart or Lohn, Miles, Melvin, 9th and Main or Shields to preach services. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shirley, and one son, Stan Hemphill; his daughter-in-law, Diane Hemphill; four grandchildren, Brian Hemphill, Lauri Davenport, Whitnee Conner and Brooke Hemphill; four great grandchildren, Remi and Roen Davenport, Mallorie Conner and Kase Conner; one brother, Jerell Hemphill and wife Peggy, of Pear Valley, TX; two sisters-in-law, Martha Hemphill, of Pear Valley, TX and Norma Sessom, of McKinney, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth is also survived by many brothers and sisters at Johnson Street Church of Christ, many ex-math students at Lakeview High School, and many coon hunting buddies all over the State of Texas. Kenneth wanted to thank Ed Huston, Coby Hutchison, Ben Eubanks and David Walpole for being his last four hunting buddies. He was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother Carroll Hemphill. Kenneth and Shirley lost their son Lynn Hemphill at age 30. Lynn was married to Diane Morgan and they had three wonderful children. "Thanks, Diane for a job well done raising the children. All of them have college degrees." The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Johnson Street Church of Christ with Steve Justice officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to Rust Street Ministries in C/O Johnson Street Church of Christ at 2200 Johnson Street, San Angelo, Texas 76904.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 22, 2019