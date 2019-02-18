|
Kenneth Young
San Angelo, TX
Kenneth Edwin Young, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was welcomed home to Heaven by his sons Jerry and Kevin, and those who have gone before him.
Kenneth was born on September 23, 1944, to Elgin and Lena Young. He grew up in San Angelo, Texas and married Melba Field on March 15, 1963. They shared 46 years together and raised three sons before she passed away in February 2009. He later married Sharon Glover on September 12, 2011, and they enjoyed 7 years together. Kenneth owned and operated his family business, Young Well Supply. He made many friendships throughout the years and enjoyed his daily chats with customers and friends who stopped by to visit. He was known as "Cotton" by all those who knew him well. Our friend, dad, husband, and "Papa" will be greatly missed by many.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Elgin and Lena Young, his wife, Melba, two precious sons, Jerald Ray Young and Kevin Harold Young, and a brother Jimmy Young. He is survived by his wife Sharon Young; his son Jeff Young and wife Terri; his sisters Nova Krezer and Joy Kemp and spouse; his brothers Millard Young, Harold Young, and Bruce Young along with their families; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece Larinda Stensatter. He is also survived by his greatest joys- his grandchildren Erin Odell and husband Colby, Jake Young, Tucker Young, and Luke Young and his great grandson Corbyn Odell.
Services will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Southgate Church of Christ under the direction of Harper Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice-especially his nurse Angela for taking care of Kenneth over the past months.
"Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, who finds great delight in his commands." Psalm 112:1
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019