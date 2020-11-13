Kenneth Ray Young, age 85, of Brady, Texas passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home in Brady. Kenneth was born November 20, 1934 at the family home in Brady to Ray Young and Ruby (Proctor) Young. He was a Brady High School graduate and attended Sam Houston University in Huntsville and Hardin Simmons University in Abilene. He married Veta Joyce Elliott on December 21, 1956 in Abilene, Texas. After the death of Veta, he married Claudette Tucker Ward on December 8, 1984 in Brady. He was a good and faithful husband to Claudette for almost 36 years and a loving father to his three children. He owned and operated Young Ready-Mix, Inc. in Brady for over 50 years, first with his father Ray and later with his son Rod. He was awarded business of the year in 2010 by the Chamber of Commerce.
Ken was well known for his passion and extensive knowledge of antique cars, fire trucks and vintage toys, some he restored from parts. He received national attention, starring on an episode on the American Pickers television show. He was a charter member of the Abilene Model A Club and a member of the Big Sky V8 Ford Club. He almost never missed a July Jubilee parade. He drove and provided a fleet of old cars for well over 60 Brady July Jubilee parades and usually provided several vehicles, including his antique fire trucks. This year his family helped him put on his own personal July 4th parade, due to Covid-19 virus. His fire trucks also brought Santa to the "Christmas on the Square" untold times. Many couples remember leaving their wedding with Kenneth chauffeuring them in one of the convertibles he had provided.
Kenneth was a true ambassador for the town of Brady. First, on his antique car trips by always sporting a BRADY bumper sticker and later by welcoming people at his "Ken's Toys" building. He delighted in giving rides and tours to both kids and adults and kept them mesmerized with his stories. It was said that he was as close to heaven as you could get on earth when he was driving his fire truck, brimming with his giggling grand and great-grandkids. He loved history and was a fountain of knowledge of McCulloch County history.
In his early years, Ken served as a Volunteer Fireman, Member of the Chamber of Commerce Board and a member of the Brady City Council. He later served on the Industrial Foundation Board, the McCulloch County Historical Commission and served on the Heart of Texas Historical Museum Board for many years. He was a member of the Community Band and also served as Chairman of the Planning & Zoning Board. He was the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifelong member and active deacon at First Baptist Church in Brady and likely the longest standing member. He and Claudette actively served on a number of committees and touched many lives.
Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Young will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Brady with Kenneth's son-in-law Rob Watson officiating and Brother Jeff Quattlebaum assisting. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. Kenneth Young will lie in state Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00am to 6:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Kenneth's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com
. Pallbearers will be Brady Young, Kyle Timmerman, Drew Chapman, Brad Blanks, Joel Ruf, Brock Watson, Aaron Nation, Dan Jaeger and Jody Team.
Kenneth Young is survived by his wife Claudette Young of Brady, TX; sons Randy Young and wife Joy of Abilene, TX and Rod Young and wife Tina of Brady, TX; daughters Donna Watson and husband Rob of Ft. Worth, TX, Cindy Ward Jaeger and husband Daniel of Giddings, TX and Leslie Ward Jones and husband Freddie of Ft. Worth, TX; sister Anita Young Lane McBride and husband Gordon of Boerne, TX; grandchildren Amy Ruff, Jody Team, Callie Blanks, Brady Young, Macy Chapman, Shelby Timmerman, Daley Young, Victoria Watson, Brock Watson, Kristy Gay, Stefany Tharp, Randi Leigh Green and Kandis Nation; 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Carolyn Annette Young, brother Ronald Marcus Young and his first wife and mother of his children, Veta Joyce Elliott Young. Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth Ray Young may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1103 West 17th Street, Brady, Texas 76825 and/or Hospice of San Angelo, Inc, P. O. Box 471, San Angelo, Texas 76902.