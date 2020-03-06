|
Kenny "Bill" Gage
Kenny "Bill" Gage, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his ranch home.
Bill was born on March 18, 1948, in Littlefield, Texas to the late L.C. and Ollie Gage. He grew up with his parents and two brothers in Lubbock, Texas. He was educated in the Lubbock ISD school system. He ran track and was a captain of the football team for the Lubbock High Westerners. Bill also rodeoed throughout high school and college. He attended Angelo State University and was one of the first members of the Angelo State Rodeo Club.
Bill met Linda Sue Owens while living and working on the Johnny and Peggy McMullan Ranch. Bill and Linda married on August 24th, 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past August. They had two daughters and lived on the Independence Creek Ranch. They eventually made their permanent home at Live Oak Creek Ranch, where they would live for the next 41 years until his death.
During his life, Bill enjoyed scuba diving and fishing at Lake Amistad. He loved going on hunting trips with friends. He was a member of the PRCA and enjoyed calf roping and bull riding when he was young. Most of all though, Bill felt most at home when he was on the ranch. He was a talented wood worker and also built many of the pens on the ranch. In his later life, Bill enjoyed seeing his four grandchildren, who called him "Big Dad".
He is preceded in death by his parents, "second parents" Johnny & Peggy McMullan, and brother Darrell.
Bill is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter Brandi Gage Beeler and husband Shane, daughter Chey-Anne Gage Smart and husband Kyle, 4 grandchildren Slade, Finley, & Gunnar Smart, and Campbell Beeler, Brother Nickie Gage and wife Glenda, brother and sister in law James and Cindy Owens and son Dawson, sister in law Becky Gage, 6 nieces and nephews, lifetime friends Mickey Davidson, Dean McMullan, and Chico Banner, plus numerous other friends, family, and neighbors.
Graveside services for Bill will be on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00pm at the Sheffield Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020