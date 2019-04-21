|
Kent Daniel Roberts
San Angelo - Kent Daniel Roberts passed away peacefully April 19, 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. He was born September 25, 1958 in Granville, NY to William Daniel and Emma Dorothy Roberts. He graduated Granville High School in 1976 and entered the U.S. Navy in February 1977. Kent felt it was a true honor to serve his country. He was heartbroken when he was diagnosed with diabetes deeming him unfit for sea duty thus receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1982.
Upon leaving the military Kent moved to San Angelo, Texas where his mother and several of his siblings had relocated from upstate New York. Kent worked for what is now All American Chevrolet for a total of 32 years in the parts department. He was an avid race car fan and loved anything Chevrolet. Life was an adventure growing up as Kent was the forth of 8 children, six of the 8 being boys. Growing up in upstate New York in a small community he enjoyed the outdoors and all sports. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, anything that brought family together. Kent was a great brother, someone who could always be counted on. While Kent did not have children of his own, he took pride in the time he spent with his nieces and nephews teaching them valuable life lessons.
Kent is preceded in death by his father and mother and his oldest brother Thomas Roberts. He is survived by his sister Terry Dupont and husband Neil of Middle Granville, NY, brother John Roberts and wife Jeni of Gansevoort, NY, brother Bill Roberts and wife Kathy of San Angelo, TX, brother Scott Roberts and significant other Mary Yu of San Angelo, TX, brother Russel Roberts and wife Lucy of Plano, TX and sister Melissa Dean and husband John of San Angelo. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Harper Funeral Home Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Per Kent's wishes his remains will be taken back to our home town of Granville, NY for a Navy Burial with Honors and be laid to rest with our family that has gone before him.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019