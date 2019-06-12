Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Tonne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Susan (Gibbs) Tonne


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kerry Susan (Gibbs) Tonne Obituary
Kerry Susan (Gibbs) Tonne

Euless - Mrs. Kerry Susan (Gibbs) Tonne, aged 68, of Euless, Texas, passed away June 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Kerry was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife; and an avid cook and caretaker of others. She was born February 14, 1951 to Billy and Mary Gibbs of San Angelo, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Gary Gibbs; her sons, Dean Baumann, and his wife Jennifer; Mathew, and his wife Crystal; and her grandchildren, Kayla, Braun, and Micah. The family invites donations in Kerry's memory to be made to the Henry Raab School Library. Those wishing to do so may mail a donation to the Belleville District 118 Education Foundation, 1120 Union Ave., Belleville, IL 62220. Please indicate "for Henry Raab School Library in Memory of Kerry Tonne". Visitation is to be held Friday, June 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76148.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now