Kevin Koll



Kevin Koll was brought into this world on May 13, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas. On June 8, 2020 God called Kevin home to his Kingdom in Heaven.



Kevin was raised in Katy, Texas. He was active in sports excelling in football, baseball, basketball, tennis and track. Kevin. was born with a God given talent for music and began to teach himself to play the guitar in the sixth grade. This musical talent culminated in a lifetime of musical experiences that touched many people over the years. Kevin graduated from Katy High School in 1990 and continued his education at Arizona State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree before returning home to Katy where he thrived in the Real Estate industry.



In 2004 Kevin met the love of his life, Mindi. They were a match made in Heaven and completely inseparable. They wed on July 22, 2006 at their home with their closest loved ones and honeymooned in Italy. In typical Kevin style, five years later, he asked Mindi to marry him again. The two of them truly lived a fairy tale love story. Kevin would sing to Mindi daily, and never let a day go by without telling her how beautiful she was and how much he loved her.



Kevin and Mindi have five beautiful children, Aspen, Alex, Lilli, Sammy, and Addison. Kevin was an outstanding father making sure to be there for all the special moments in his children's lives. Positivity was the Kevin way and coaching the kids in sports as well as life lessons was his lifelong passion. Mindi and the kids were his world and family always came first for Kevin.



Kevin was very active in his community here in San Angelo which the family made home for the last 5 years. Kevin made many lasting friends with his many activities and shared his love for music with all playing in several bands throughout the years. Kevin coached volleyball at the YMCA, played and coached his daughter in Tennis at the Bentwood Country Club, and was a member of the San Angelo Rodeo Committee.



Kevin never met a stranger and has touched the lives of many with his unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. He has left a testimony of kindness behind. He will be forever missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.



Kevin is proceeded in death by his grandparents and his mother Rae Nell Taylor. Kevin is survived by his wife, Mindi Koll, their five children, Aspen, Alex, Lilli, Sammy, and Addison, his father, Larry Taylor, his brothers Chris Koll and Jeff Koll, and his sister Kathi Thompson.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Kevin on Saturday, June 20th at the Bentwood Country Club from 2-4 PM.









