Kevin Shane Foster
San Angelo - Kevin Shane Foster, 58, of San Angelo, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1962, in San Angelo to Ronny and Pat Foster. Kevin attended Lake View High School and graduated in the class of 1980. He had a career as a Plumber, working for Diamond D Mechanical as a Foreman. Kevin will always be remembered for his generosity, fishing and collector of many things. He was preceded in death by his father Ronny Foster; his maternal and paternal grandparents. Kevin is survived by his mother Pat Foster; sister Tori Foster (Shawn Reeder); sister Shelby Foster; "special" niece Cheyanne Beck and nephews David Wolfe, Colby Stovall and JP Simmons; 7 great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Foster family asks that you make a memorial donation in Kevin's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Wounded Warriors
