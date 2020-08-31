1/1
Kevin Shane Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Shane Foster

San Angelo - Kevin Shane Foster, 58, of San Angelo, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1962, in San Angelo to Ronny and Pat Foster. Kevin attended Lake View High School and graduated in the class of 1980. He had a career as a Plumber, working for Diamond D Mechanical as a Foreman. Kevin will always be remembered for his generosity, fishing and collector of many things. He was preceded in death by his father Ronny Foster; his maternal and paternal grandparents. Kevin is survived by his mother Pat Foster; sister Tori Foster (Shawn Reeder); sister Shelby Foster; "special" niece Cheyanne Beck and nephews David Wolfe, Colby Stovall and JP Simmons; 7 great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Foster family asks that you make a memorial donation in Kevin's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved