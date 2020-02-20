|
|
Kiet Tuan Tran, age 49, of Arlington, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 14, 2020. Kiet was born July 24, 1970 in Vietnam to Thai Tran and Chanh Tu Tran. Kiet graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1988. He continued his education at the University of Arlington. He was an avid Tennis Player and formed many friendships over the years through various leagues he was a member of. Kiet was very involved with his family, who he lovingly referred to as The Clan, and friends. He is survived by his wife, Hanh Do Tran; parents Thai and Chanh Tran; sister Chau Tran and her husband John Brower; nephew Logan Brower; older brother Thanh Stough and his wife Bong Stough and their children; sister Lan Tran and her family, along with members of his extended family who reside in California, DFW and San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11 to 11:30am at Grand Prairie Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30am.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020