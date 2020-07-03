Kim Ewing
San Angelo - Kim Ewing, 64, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away at her home on July 1, 2020, with members of her family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kim was born in Kermit, Texas on June 13, 1956 to John and Nelle Murphree. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Midland in 1975. She later attended Odessa College and Midland College where she received her license to be a massage therapist in 1996. Before becoming a massage therapist, she worked at the First Baptist Church Child Development in Pecos, as the assistant director and later became the director of the Pecos Child Development Center. Kim married, Steele Ewing in San Angelo on August 25, 1979. They lived in Pecos for 39 years before moving to San Angelo in 2018. Throughout her life Kim was very devoted to the Lord and was called upon often by those requesting prayer. Kim also touched many young people's hearts in Pecos through her youth group classes.
She is preceded in death by her mother Nelle Murphree of Midland.
Kim is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steele Ewing, of San Angelo. She had two children with Steele. The oldest is Jae Michael Ewing and daughter-in-law Lisha Ewing of Grape Creek, and their two children, Jace and Jaxen Ewing. The youngest is Savannah Lee (Ewing) Sparkman and son-in-law Patrick Sparkman of Pecos and their three children, Halle, Kenneth, and Brynn. Kim is also survived by sister-in-law Ann Foster of Pecos and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Alexis Marler of San Angelo and Randy and Nancy Carlton of Greenwood; her father, John Murphree and stepmom, Kathryn Murphree of Lubbock; two brothers, John Murphree of Dallas and Tracy Murphree of Lubbock. She also leaves behind many, loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, and numerous friends (so many it is impossible to mention them all).
Honoring Kim's wishes, no public services will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Kim has requested that her ashes be spread at one of the places that she loved the most, Camp Paisano in Alpine, Texas. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.
The family of Kim Ewing would like to thank Dr. Cheraku and his staff, along with the staff on the 5th floor at Shannon Medical Center for all the care shown during Kim's fight with cancer. Also, extended thanks to St. Gabrielle's Hospice for making her comfortable at home during her last days.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations by made to the Shannon Medical Center's Oncology Angel Fund or St. Gabrielles Hospice in San Angelo.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com