Kristian Rose
San Angelo - Kristian Rose, 26, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM, April 5, 2019, with a prayer service being at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Aron Gonzales, pastor of Jireh House Ministries, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Rose was born May 7, 1992 in San Angelo where he has been a lifelong resident. He attended Lake View High School. He was an entrepreneur.
Survivors include his son, Isiah Rose; his daughter, Mia Rose; his mom, Sandra Rose; his dad, Donald Rose; his two sisters, Kandice Fisher, and Miranda Castillo; his brother, Brandon Rose; along with many more extended family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 5, 2019