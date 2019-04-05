Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristian Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristian Rose


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristian Rose Obituary
Kristian Rose

San Angelo - Kristian Rose, 26, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will be from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM, April 5, 2019, with a prayer service being at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Aron Gonzales, pastor of Jireh House Ministries, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Rose was born May 7, 1992 in San Angelo where he has been a lifelong resident. He attended Lake View High School. He was an entrepreneur.

Survivors include his son, Isiah Rose; his daughter, Mia Rose; his mom, Sandra Rose; his dad, Donald Rose; his two sisters, Kandice Fisher, and Miranda Castillo; his brother, Brandon Rose; along with many more extended family.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now