Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Anglican Church of The Good Shepherd
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Eric Baker


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kyle Eric Baker Obituary
Kyle Eric Baker

San Angelo - Kyle Eric Baker, 31, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Kyle was born to Troy and Rita Baker on February 11, 1988, in San Angelo, TX. Kyle grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School in 2006. He made many friends and was loved by all. Kyle rescued a German Shepard Mix named Rocky which he loved. He loved music and movies, and did amazing impressions. He was a caring and wonderful son, brother, and uncle.

Kyle is survived by his parents Troy and Rita Baker, brother and sister in law Lee and Jill Baker, nephew and niece Kellen and Tobin Baker, paternal grandparents Patricia and Tellmo Baker, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. His deceased maternal grandparents Louis ( Pooh) and Jo Ann ( Nanny) Schofield are watching over him now. A memorial service will be held at Anglican Church of The Good Shepherd at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now