Kyle Eric Baker
San Angelo - Kyle Eric Baker, 31, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Kyle was born to Troy and Rita Baker on February 11, 1988, in San Angelo, TX. Kyle grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School in 2006. He made many friends and was loved by all. Kyle rescued a German Shepard Mix named Rocky which he loved. He loved music and movies, and did amazing impressions. He was a caring and wonderful son, brother, and uncle.
Kyle is survived by his parents Troy and Rita Baker, brother and sister in law Lee and Jill Baker, nephew and niece Kellen and Tobin Baker, paternal grandparents Patricia and Tellmo Baker, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. His deceased maternal grandparents Louis ( Pooh) and Jo Ann ( Nanny) Schofield are watching over him now. A memorial service will be held at Anglican Church of The Good Shepherd at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 21, 2019