Midland - Lacey Ellen James, 80 of Midland passed away on November 10, 2020. Memorial services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crestview Baptist Church in Midland. Graveside services will be in Sanderson on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Lacey was born on December 30, 1939, in Odessa to Eliza Lee and Vada Ellen Eggleston of Big Spring. Lacey was the middle child, and eldest daughter. At a young age, Lacey accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Lacey graduated high school in Sanderson, 1957. Lacey married Lewis James in August 1957. Lacey moved from a "town" girl to the James ranch at Dryden. Lacey & Lewis had 2 daughters. Lacey loved gardening, canning making jelly and cooking. Lacey was also a businesswoman, having had several businesses including retail clothing sales, furniture upholstery, and Grandmother's House Jams & Jellies. She wore many "hats" before moving to Midland. She was a substitute teacher, contract mail delivery and most importantly, Sunday school teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanderson. "Miss Lacey" taught younger children and Vacation Bible School including providing rides for other children. She provided hospitality to visiting missionaries and continued to correspond with many of them until her death. Lacey loved taking pictures of family and her church family. After moving to Midland, Lacey stayed involved with church as the coordinator for one of the Senior Life Change Groups. She loved sending cards and going to plays and concerts with her friends that she made through Crestview Baptist Church.
Lacey is survived by her daughters, Joanna Thomason and Lori Cravey (Doug). Lacey is survived by brothers, Phillip Eggleston (Martha), George Eggleston (Ethel) and sister Nancy Frizzell (Dean) and sister-in law, Joan Eggleston. Three grandchildren Jim Wyche, Shonda Blodgett, and Shayna Jo Norris (Daniel) and six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lacey is preceded in death by Lewis James (husband of 52 years), brother Carroll Eggleston and son-in-law Keith Thomason.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church Building Fund, 301 N Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79703 or to the charity of your choice
