Lacy Michelle Connell
San Angelo - Services for Lacy Michelle Connell will be 2 pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 pm on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Lacy passed away on April 26, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1989 in Midland. She graduated from Central High School and lived the majority of her life in San Angelo.
Lacy is survived by her son, Daxton Ray Perez; her father, Lawrence Clinton Connell and his wife, Jennie Lea Connell; her mother, Helen Louise Connell; her brother, Erik Joseph Beard and his wife, Tracy Renee Beard and their sons, Isaiah, Bentley, Jeremiah, and Jaxson; her sister, Erica Hector-Rios and her husband, Chris Rios and their son Maxwell.
Lacy has numerous surviving aunts, uncles and cousins.
We lost a wonderful woman, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Lacy is forever daddy's little girl and her momma's pride and joy. Lacy's brother and sister consider her so much more than a sibling but a cherished friend. Our hearts are breaking as our beautiful Lacy was taken from us much too soon. We have all lost a bright shining star and the world is a darker place without Lacy in it. We are not the only ones suffering her loss as Lacy touched the lives of so many people in deeply profound ways. The outpouring of love from those who knew her has been overwhelming.
Lacy's greatest joy and her deepest love in life is for her adorable little boy, Daxton. Lacy took to motherhood with her whole heart and soul. Her thoughts were filled with her son. Protecting her boy and showing him unconditional love was her only goal from the day he was born. Lacy's love, light and memory are in him and with him always.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 29, 2019