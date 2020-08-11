Ladelle Hudson
San Angelo - Ruth Ladelle Hudson, 85, passed away August 10, 2020.
Ladelle was born to Arlie and Arlee Owen on October 26, 1934 in Austin, Texas she was the oldest of four children. Ladelle met the love of her life Barney Dean Hudson and they were married on June 13, 1951. She worked at Ethicon, Shirley Floral, and Trimble-Batjer before retiring. Ladelle loved to play cards and Dominoes with family and her friends. She always had a smile on her face and was always cheerful.
Ladelle is preceded in death by her Husband Barney Dean Hudson; Parents; Siblings; Milton Owen, Clyde Owen, and Virginia Wilhite, and Grandson Jody Davidson.
Mrs. Hudson is survived by her three Children Sharon Davidson and husband Harley of Double Oak, TX, Dean Hudson of Brady, TX, Kathy Owen, of San Angelo, TX; five Grandchildren Jared Davidson and wife Stacie, Shelley Gully, Jerry Hudson, Jason Hudson, and Crystal Hudson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Terry Stracener, and Jerry Holden.
A graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
