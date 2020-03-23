|
Lahoma Jacobs
Big Lake - Lahoma Jo Jacobs, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas to Richard and Leon Virginia Gordon. Lahoma married Billy Ray Dane and have three sons. Later in life, Lahoma married the love of her life Asa Jacobs on December 5, 1968. Lahoma was a proud member of Bethel Baptist Church, VFW Ladies' Auxiliary, 39ers, and Mikey's Group. She also had a passion for her family, church, and volunteering. Lahoma will always be remembered for her quilting skills and her love of travelling. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, stepson, two brothers, one granddaughter, and son-in-law. Lahoma is survived by her children, Lee Dane and wife Eva of Monahans, TX, Roger Dane and wife Velma of San Angelo, TX, and daughter-in-law Patricia Pucik of Buchanan Dam, TX; sister Crickett Baker and husband Leon of Bandera, TX, and stepbrother Phillip Jordan of Austin, TX; grandchildren, James Dane and wife Elyse of Green River, WY, Stephen Dane and wife Dedra of Monahans, TX, Shara Shifflett and husband Jason of Monahans, TX, Brittani Edwards and husband Ty of Fort Stockton, TX; great-grandchildren, Kerstin, Ryker, Taylor, Shaylie, Cooper, Kris, Brandon, Justin, Bethany, Erykah, Jaidyn, Nate, Kelcie, Alyson, Peyton, K'Lea, Natalie, Ella, and Raylan; Lahoma is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as many special friends. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. A private graveside service will be held at Glenrest Cemetery with memorial service to be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Brayden Park, Don Hillis, and Kindred Hospice, all of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020