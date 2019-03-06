|
LaJean Marie Dziuk
San Angelo
LaJean M. Bymers was born August 23, 1936, in Benton County, Minnesota. Her parents were Lester and Nethaline Bymers. LaJean graduated from Foley High School in 1954 and attended Beautician School. She married Gary Dziuk on August 13, 1956. They had four children, Michelle Mary, May 30, 1957, Peter Allen, August 7, 1958, Paula Jean, May 23, 1966, and Angela Kay, March 13, 1972. LaJean was a life-long Roman Catholic.
Survivors include husband, Gary, three daughters, one son, sister, Florence Billig from Dickinson, ND, five grandchildren, one step-grandchild, five great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 6, 2019