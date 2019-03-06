Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LaJean Dziuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaJean Marie Dziuk


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaJean Marie Dziuk Obituary
LaJean Marie Dziuk

San Angelo

LaJean M. Bymers was born August 23, 1936, in Benton County, Minnesota. Her parents were Lester and Nethaline Bymers. LaJean graduated from Foley High School in 1954 and attended Beautician School. She married Gary Dziuk on August 13, 1956. They had four children, Michelle Mary, May 30, 1957, Peter Allen, August 7, 1958, Paula Jean, May 23, 1966, and Angela Kay, March 13, 1972. LaJean was a life-long Roman Catholic.

Survivors include husband, Gary, three daughters, one son, sister, Florence Billig from Dickinson, ND, five grandchildren, one step-grandchild, five great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now