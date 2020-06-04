Lamoyne FulgimSan Angelo - Lamoyne Williams Fulgim was born on October 31, 1925, to Howard andLeota Williams of Potosi, Texas. She passed from this earth on June 3, 2020, at 94 years of age.She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William (Pat) Fulgim, and a granddaughter, Vicki Crouch McEwin.She is survived by her son Pat (Kathy) Fulgim, daughter Karen (Mark) Crouch. She is also survived by her granddaughters Elizabeth Fulgim and Amy Crouch, grandson-in-law Billy McEwin, great-granddaughters Rebecca Crouch and Kaitlyn Perlas, sister Tommie Jo Lindsey and sister-in-law Maxine Williams both of Abilene, brother-in-law Joe Sellers of San Antonio, and numerous nieces and nephews.Private family services will be held for Lamoyne. Anyone wishing to pay their respect may do so on Friday, June 5, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at