Lance Everett Brown
Salem, OR
Lance Everett Brown, of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his home with the love of his life by his side and family nearby before sunrise on January 26th, 2019. Lance was a visionary, a creator, a builder, a peacemaker, and a friend to all who knew him. He was a loving husband and best friend to his pup, Floyd.
Lance was born in San Angelo, TX. Lance graduated from Central High School in 1989 before attending Angelo State University and the University of Texas at Austin. He moved to Oregon in 1999 and later went on to study welding at Portland Community College.
Lance was a true renaissance man. He had so many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed camping and walking on the beach. He appreciated art, film and music. He was a talented welder and furniture designer. He built a 200 sq. foot tiny home for his tiny family. He was a fantastic cook. And he really loved debating politics.
Lance fought his cancer for 386 days with determination and strength. He truly beat cancer by how he lived his life-full of love, kindness, gratitude and joy. He was positive and laughed often. He found moments to savor every day, with such things as a kiss from his wife or the sun on his face.
Lance is survived by his wife, Jennifer Habada Brown, mother, Barbara (Rushing) McAda, brother, Cory Alan Brown, and his loyal dog, Floyd.
He is also survived by his father in-law and mother in-law Marty Habada and Pam Habada, sister in-law Dawn Habada-Albanese and husband Santo Albanese from Chicago, IL. Aunts Pat Watson, Libby Jenkins and husband, Orvie, Vonda Wilde and husband, Will from San Angelo, TX, and Glenda Jones and husband, Paul from Denton, TX. Uncles include Sherrell Brown and wife Jerri and Larry Rushing and wife, Gloria from San Angelo, TX. Lance also has numerous cousins and friends that mourn his passing.
Lance is preceded in death by his father, Teddy Brown, paternal grandfather and grandmother, Harvey and Edith Brown, and his maternal grandmother, Mary Rushing as well as uncles Darryl, Kenneth and David Rushing and Louis Watson.
Lance's celebration of life will be held in San Angelo, TX at Harper Funeral Home on February 16th at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Lance's memory at the Salem Cancer Institute at: http://salemhealth.org/about/community/make-a-donation/about-us/make-a-gift or by calling the foundation office at 503-814-1990.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 14, 2019