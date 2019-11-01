|
Landis B. McCormick
San Angelo - Our brother, friend to many, Landis B. McCormick, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Those who knew Landis would agree he lived his life by the following quote by Hunter S. Thomson. "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a ride!"
Landis was born on November 6, 1959 to Howard and Dorothy McCormick in Bedford, Pennsylvania.
Landis never met a stranger with his gift of gab and "grinning gold tooth smile." He enjoyed talking about the 'good ol' days' in the oilfield with friends. He also logged in many miles as a truck driver. "Lon," as he was affectionately known, we will miss you.
Landis is preceded in death by one son, Barrett McCormick and his parents.
Landis is survived by his son, Brandon McCormick and family; daughter, Kayla Snyder and family; his siblings Bob McCormick (Sue), Kay Mixon, Dianne Jackson and Phillip McCormick (DeAnn), also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 am to 8 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the funeral home with family present from 3 pm to 5 pm. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019, at Belvedere Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019