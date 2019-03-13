Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanney Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanney Ray Proctor


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lanney Ray Proctor Obituary
Lanney Ray Proctor

San Angelo, TX

Lanney Ray Proctor, 72 years old, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on March 10, 2019.

Born December 5, 1946 in Big Spring, Texas to Ralph and Anna Proctor. He is survived by his wife, Adele Proctor of 44 years, along with his children Teresa Hartline of Burnett, Tanya Gidney of Wall (Husband Dee), Stepsons Tye Box, Toby Box and Tad Box. Along with grandchildren Bradly Proctor (wife Raven), Kassidy Hartline, Dylan Gidney, Kevin Gidney, Tyler Gidney, Katie Duncan and Alyssa Box. Also, many great grandchildren.

Lanney grew up farming and ranching in the Luther community with his father, uncles and great uncles.

Lanney was drafted into the Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam as a MP.

Lanney grew up in the church family of 14th and Main Church of Christ in Big Spring, Texas. Upon coming to San Angelo, he and Adele became members of Johnson Street Church of Christ.

Lanney is proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Anna Proctor along with his infant son, Shawn Bradley Proctor.

A Celebration of life will be Saturday March 16th at 10:00AM in the Harper Chapel.

A special thank you to the caregivers of Hospice of San Angelo.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now