Mertzon - Larrieanne R. Knowlton, of Mertzon, Texas was called home to her Lord on November 25, 2019. She was born in Odessa, Texas on September 30, 1974. Larrieanne graduated from Midland College and received an Associate's Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. She was married to Robert Clay Knowlton on August 22, 2009. Larrieanne had a career in Nursing for San Angelo Community Medical Center. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mertzon, and had a passion for caring for others from humans to her "13 fuzzy children". Larrieanne is survived by her husband Clay; daughters, Katherine McFarland Rose, Cloverlyn Rose and Kasilyn Rose; grandson, James Alexander McFarland-Rose; mother, Theresa Billings and her husband Henry; brother, Chris Lumpkin and her "13 fuzzy children". A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Mertzon, Texas. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019