Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Glen Meadows Baptist Church
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:30 PM
cemetery
May, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Joe Sinclair


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Joe Sinclair Obituary
Larry Joe Sinclair

Christoval - Larry Joe Sinclair, of Christoval, TX (formerly Fairfield, TX and Fort Worth, TX) passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born January 8, 1939 in Fort Worth to B.E. (Butch) and Devita Sinclair. Larry is survived by Freida, his loving wife of 61 years, children Tony and Pam Sinclair, Debra and Randy Fair, Kimbell and Debbie Sinclair, Jodi and Leslee Allen, 13 grandchildren (11 of whom are married), 25 great grandchildren, his brother Terry and Mona Sinclair, sister Sherri Hall, and sister-in-law Virginia and Dan King, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in the Lord.

Larry, along with his wife Freida, are dearly loved and faithful evangelists who for 6 decades proclaim the gospel of their Lord to untold thousands of people in a multitude of churches around the country through singing, chalk artistry, and preaching. At present time, they faithfully love and serve at the Christoval Baptist Church where they are members.

A visitation with the family will be at Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo, TX on Tuesday, January 7 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 1:00 PM at the Glen Meadows Baptist Church in San Angelo, TX followed by burial at 4:30 PM at the cemetery in May, TX.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -