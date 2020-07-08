Larry LaTrelle Salter
San Angelo - Larry LaTrelle Salter unexpectedly passed away July 5, 2020 in San Angelo. He was born April 23, 1944 in Greenville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Frances and his brother John. Loving father of daughter, Jaime Leigh Bucks and very proud grandfather of Karli Bucks and Caleb Bucks. Brother of sisters, Emily Joyner and Margaret Vickers. Also former husband and cherished friend of Frances Salter. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Larry had a zest for life and was not afraid to learn or try new things. He dropped out of high school and received training as a barber. In his late 20's, he earned his bachelor's degree and later moved to Texas where he received his Master's degree from TCU's Brite Divinity School. Also earned certification in Clinical Pastoral Education in St. John's Hospital Chaplaincy Program. Larry pastored several small Methodist churches before finding a permanent home in San Angelo where he worked as a contractor in construction. Larry was an avid reader, liked to talk, enjoyed good food and loved anything to do with music. He played the guitar and piano. Larry also liked to "collect" things. He left behind a lot of stuff to family who have no idea what to do with it! So if you are looking… wait an appropriate amount of time and contact us!! All who loved him will never forget his wit, charm, intelligence and his love and caring for us. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Johnson's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rust Street Ministries. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com