Larry Neal Arledge
Pandale - Larry Neal Arledge, age 90 of Pandale and Ozona passed peacefully on September 3, 2019. He was a beloved husband and son, preceded in death by his loving wife Sue and his parents Willie and Eva Arledge and great-granddaughter Jacey Smathers.
Larry was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a lifetime rancher in Val Verde county who found his purpose in loving and nurturing the land, his livestock and his family.
He graduated from Ozona High School in 1945 and began his ranching career. In the summer of 1947, a chance meeting led to a lifelong love affair. He and Mary Sue Harvey married in 1948. Together, they worked hard and built a beautiful life with three devoted daughters and so many wonderful friends.
Larry was a lifelong member and former director of the Rio Grande Electric Co-op, was president of the school board and superintendent of the Pandale School and an integral member of the Pandale community.
Larry is survived by his loving family, daughters Debra Brown and husband Joe, Lara Sue Baggett and husband Penn, and Leanne Higgins and husband Billy. His grandchildren, Jodye Smathers and husband Rick, Leana Talbott and husband Tom, Neal Higgins and Haley Higgins. His great grandchildren Andy Higgins, Maci Wagoner, Will Talbott, Slade Smathers, Ellie Talbott, Rayce Higgins and Weston Talbott. He is also survived by sister-in-law Betty Lou Winslow and a number of extended family and friends.
Larry is remembered for his antics and larger-than-life tales. He loved hunting and fishing and sharing his love of the outdoors with his family and friends. He leaves us with a lifetime of memories for which we are eternally grateful.
Visitation with the family will be from 6-8pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Kerbow Funeral Home in Ozona. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10am at Cedarhill Cemetery in Ozona. Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Rowland, Brian Gries, Thomas Gries, W.O. Mills III, Shane Arledge and Mark Arledge.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 4, 2019