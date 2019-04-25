Larry Norris Smith



San Angelo - Larry Norris Smith, of San Angelo passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 23, 2019. We are rejoicing in knowing that he is now in his Heavenly home.



Larry was born in Blackwell to Olen and Matilda (Hendricks) Smith on July 20, 1935. He graduated Reagan County High in 1953, before attending Sul Ross University. He married Sondra "Sue Sue" Thompson in Nov. 12, 1954 in Big Lake, Texas. He worked his way up from test driver to administration during his 38 year career at Goodyear Proving Grounds. He enjoyed farming, horses, and trading cars. More than anything he loved being "Grandad" to 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by parents, his wife of 52 years, Sondra Sue Smith, and his brother, Danny O. Smith.



Larry is survived by his children, Connie Hill Kuhn, Trudy Hennings and husband Mike, Judy White and husband Loy (all of San Angelo), and son Casey Smith and wife Sara (of Odessa).



His grandchildren include: Jason Hill, Wesley Hill, Jason Hennings, Mark Hennings, Britt Hennings, Joy Butler, Natalie Matthews, Kyle White, Larryn Arnold, Kelly Wilson, Abby Moorman, Haley Belew, Camryn Smith, Madisyn Smith, and Shelby Drainer. He also leaves behind several special nieces and nephews.



Family will be available for visitation from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be held 10:00am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home at 402 Rio Concho Dr.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or church home.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary