Larry "Phil" Philip Tomlinson of Galveston, Texas passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019 at the age of 68. Phil was born July 19, 1951 in Coleman, Texas to Roy and Eleanor "Susie" Tomlinson. As a child, Phil was outgoing, charismatic and loved to tag along with his older brothers. He moved around quite a bit as a child, which is probably the reason he never met a stranger. After graduating from high school in Oxon Hill, Maryland, he worked in Washington, DC for a few years, followed the Grateful Dead and served as a Roadie to Aerosmith, before making the move back to Texas. This is where the "Lowake Steak House" Phil began. He owned and operated Lowake Steak House for 30 years and loved every minute of it. He knew steaks and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the public daily. After his time at Lowake ended, he moved to Galveston, Texas, Where his love for the beach really amped up. He would walk along the Seawall frequently and was able to enjoy his love of birdwatching. He volunteered at Moody Gardens, where he was lucky enough to feed penguins on the regular and again, interact with public. Phil was an excellent guitar player and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Cowboys football games will feel a little different without him.
Phil is survived by his three children, Mikel Severson, Jeffrey Tomlinson and Joshua Tomlinson, four grandchildren that he was over the moon in love with, Waylon Severson, Tomlinson Severson, Townes Hank Severson and Greyson Tomlinson, his brother Bob Tomlinson, his wife Pinky, their daughter Jacque, his sister-in-law Jean Tomlinson, her sons, John David and Mickey Tomlinson, and nieces Sophia and Bella Haun. He had two ex-wives, Kathy Tomlinson and Suzanne Tomlinson, that would both speak highly of him, which speaks volumes of who Phil was as a person. He was caring, kind and will be missed more than you will ever know. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Susie Tomlinson and his brother Bill Tomlinson.
Celebration of Life will be held December 5, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Christian Faith Center at 2412 College Hills Blvd., Suite 224, in San Angelo, Texas.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019