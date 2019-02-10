Larry Ronals Lay



San Angelo, TX



Larry Ronald Lay, 77, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by family.



Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019, when the family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Robert Massie riverside Chapel with Pastor Rick Justice, of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Brownwood, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Lay was born May 15, 1941 in Andrews. He was a 1959 graduate of Lakeview High School. He married Nancy K. Bonham on June 14, 1962 in San Angelo. Larry was a former resident of Ft. Stockton where he worked for the Firestone Test Center as a Production Manager for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a resident of San Angelo since 2011. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy of the home; two daughters, Laurie English and husband, Lyndon, and Lisa Harmsen and husband, Scott, all of Ozona; a son, Joe Paul Lay and wife, Christy, of Snyder; a sister Shirley Finkle and husband, Gary, of Greer, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Logan English, Layne English, Kristen Aldrete, Ashley Key, Joshua Lay, Elijah Lay, Kelsi Martin and Kendra Hermosillo; 17 great grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe K. and Gladys K. Lay, and a brother, Duey Lay.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the past and present staff of Talley House at Sage Crest, Baptist Retirement Center and to Hospice of San Angelo for their loving care of our husband and father.



Memorials may be made to , www.diabetes.org/donate, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the American , www.alzfdn.org, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001



Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary