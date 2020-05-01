|
Laura (Thompson) Badger
Laura (Thompson) Badger entered this world on September 6, 1962 in Radford, Virginia and finished her earthly journey on April 29, 2020 in Port Aransas, Texas after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband Brandt B. Badger of the home, son Jason K. Wood of Dallas and friend Paul Ondrej, stepdaughter Brooke Badger Mukley (Jason) with grandson Collin, mom/"Granna" Karen Smith (Jack) of San Angelo, mother-in-law Patricia Copeland (Grover) of Sterling City, and a host of other relatives in the Dallas and Sterling City area as well as wide array of friends across Texas. Many other family members have preceded her in death. Arrangements/cremation are being provided by the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, TX.
Laura's dad was a Virginian who later settled in San Angelo due to GAFB and marriage. She attended school primarily in San Angelo, graduating from Central High School. She was a good student and always a hard worker at school and on the job. She was a very independent thinker, relying on her own skills, determination, and drive. She landed one of her first jobs while in high school at Sunset Mall when it opened in 1979. She never looked back and stayed gainfully employed at Trashaway, Meier Business Forms, and Lee Middle School, establishing many lifelong friendships. Her dedication to her job was best shown by staying at work on the day Jason was born until almost closing time!! A few years ago she and Brandt relocated to "paradise" in Port A. It was time to turn work into play!
Laura was a terrific mother! She was so proud of son Jason, always ready to tell of an award, show a picture, or attend a ceremony. She was a strong guiding light to him! She was delighted also to get to be "Nanny" to Collin.
Laura was a "people" person, always willing and able to volunteer for a variety of causes, cook a meal for someone, or offer help however she could. Many of those characteristics she learned from the tutorage of "Granna", who always had an open door to friends and neighbors and was ready to set a place at the table for them. Laura always wore a radiant smile and was a friend to many, to anyone who ever had the good fortune to meet her. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She was a home-style gourmet chef, and those fortunate to be treated to a meal at her home would enjoy not just the delights of her cooking skills, but also her gracious and abundant hospitality. How 'bout those Cowboy Cookies!!
To say that Laura loved to fish would be an understatement. Fishing was a sport she grew up loving even as a child. She always loved "the water", but the "big blow" of Hurricane Harvey was too much for her and her health began to decline during the hurricane recovery. She prided her catches of late on the day hers were bigger, longer, and heavier than Brandt's! In keeping with true fishermen ways, she loved to tell the tales of the great and bountiful catches she and her beloved Brandt experienced! She also enjoyed swim fitness classes offered by the City of Port A, and at times would serve as the substitute instructor. Her positive and encouraging demeanor was enjoyed by all the classmates.
Laura's friends in Port Aransas have started a fund to purchase a Laura Badger Memorial Bench with her picture which will be placed at Robert's Point Park where Brandt can sit and fish. What a fitting memorial and one she would love! He was her soulmate, her fishing buddy, and the love of her life! The two were inseparable and about to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary! That big smile of hers will be greatly missed!
There is a link death cannot sever; love and remembrance last forever.
