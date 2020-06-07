Laura Jean Ellis
1962 - 2020
Laura Jean Ellis

Menard - Laura Jean Ellis 57 passed away June 4, 2020, in Menard, Texas.

She was born July 20, 1962, in Brownwood, Texas.

Laura lived most of her life in Menard and San Angelo. She was a Christian and loved music. People that knew her knew she was a dedicated mother. Laura treasured her son Jordan and his children Arianna & Ryan and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son Jordan Ellis and wife Jessica, grandchildren Arianna and Ryan Ellis; her father Richard Womack, one brother J.C. Jones and wife Merry, one sister Dee Dee Morris, several nieces and nephews, and a special friend Joe Garza.

Laura is preceded in death by her mother, Geraldene Womack, a sister Jonie Jones and a brother Jeff Jones.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Homes Of Texas Inc
905 N Bevans St
Menard, TX 76859
(325) 396-4595
