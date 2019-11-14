Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Lavenia Lee Baggett (Penny) Worth

San Angelo - Lavenia Lee Worth (Penny), age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo in the presence of her loved ones. She was born on May 11, 1952 in San Angelo to parents Andrew "Wilton" and Billie Louis Baggett.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, although, being the fighter that she was, she battled it humbly, and gracefully all the way till the end. She graduated nursing school in Lubbock, in 1980. She worked as a nurse for most of her life, working in Lubbock, Austin and Las Vegas. When her nursing career ended, it never stopped her from being there to take care of her loved ones. She was a rare soul, one who was always very thoughtful and generous to everyone, no matter who they were. She always felt the need to reach out to people to help them out in any way she could. Her family paid this tribute to her, "Penny was one of the most giving persons I've ever met". She will be deeply missed.

Friends and family are invited to join the funeral service that will be held at Harper Funeral Home and is scheduled for November 16th at 1:00 pm. Flowers, and condolences may be offered at 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo, TX.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
